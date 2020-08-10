Samuel C. Davis, 74

OKEECHOBEE - Sam passed August 6, 2020 unexpectedly at Raulerson Hospital.

Sam was born in Sebring, Florida on November 27, 1945 to the late Buck & Minnie (Brown) Davis.

By relation Samuel was known as a wonderful Dad, Son, Granddad, Brother, Uncle and Friend to so many. By name he was known as Poppy, Sam, Sammy, Muncle, and his CB handle was Tater.

Sam graduated while he served in the United States Army. Spec 5-65th Combat Engineer, Head Quarters Company 1968-1970, While in Service for his Country he was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Campaign Service Medal, 2 Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart.



During and after serving his country he was a Heavy Equipment Operator, as well as Fire Fighter, Semi Truck Driver for the Cattle and Entertainment Industry. He Cowboy'd for many years in between. He enjoyed playing the guitar, racing cars and he was a great craftsman. He loved to fly and was an extraordinary pilot.

Sam and Diane Davis married August 7th, 1993 and would have Celebrated their 27th Wedding Anniversary.



Sam was predeceased in death by Dad-Buck Davis, Mama-Minnie Buck Davis, Siblings Milton, Freda, Daisy and Broward Davis.

Survived by Loving wife, Diane (Westmoreland) Davis; son, Clayton Davis (Stacey); nephew, Denny Davis (Karon); daughters Kim Hancock (Ricky), Kay Matchett (Elwood), Keli Trimnal, Karla Pittman (Curtis); grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Lydia Davis, Brock & Shelby Hancock, Leighia Murphy, Kyle Murphy, Kolby & Stephanie Trimnal, Chelsea & Logan Kindell and Jessieca & Evan Soto; great-grandchildren, Harper, Grayson, Teagan, Kael, Kacyn, Korbytt, Kira, Kreek, Hinnleigh Jo, Hayden Grace and Carter Eli.



Services for Sam will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Church of God at 304 NE 4th Ave. Okeechobee, Florida 34972 Visitation at 10 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. by Pastor Chad Keathley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store