Okeechobee - Samuel "Sammy" Ramon Curbelo, Jr. died Feb. 21, 2020. He was born May 26, 1991 in Avon Park. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was an outgoing man that loved nature, mudding, playing pool, and dancing.
Mr. Curbelo is survived by his mother, Carol Tyson, of Okeechobee; father, Samuel Curbelo, Sr., of North Carolina; wife, Jennifer Sippert-Curbelo; son, Charles David Stevens, Jr.; daughters, Aleshia Mae Bernhard and Stephanie Marie Sippert, all of Okeechobee; brothers, Tyler Curbelo, of Buffalo, New York, and Jayden Tyson, of Okeechobee; sister, Michelle Martinez (Mario), of Okeechobee; dog, Dino; and numerous nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 26, 2020