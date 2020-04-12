Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra E. Simmons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DETROIT, Mich. - Sandra E. Simmons of Detroit, Mich. passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at JFK Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Alfred Gray (Claudia); her five children and their families, Elaine Whelpley Sileo (Joseph), John Whelpley (Luz), Diane Whelpley Thigpen, Gary Whelpley (Lisa), Dennis Whelpley (Lani), her 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald Simmons, her sister, Gail S. Poole, and their parents, John and Maryanne Ortel Martichis.

Sandy went to St. Mary's High School in Detroit, Mich. where she served as secretary for the Alumni. She moved to Boca Raton, Fla. with her family in 1973. She loved being involved in activities such as Girl Scout leader, president of Jaycettes and enjoyed being an avid Miami Dolphins fan and she loved the Florida sunshine. Sandy worked in the accounting field and retired with her late husband, Gerald, in Okeechobee, Fla., where they enjoyed watching the wildlife and doing jigsaw puzzles on their back deck, as well as going to Bingo with friends.

She had a full life, lived on her own terms and she will be missed.





