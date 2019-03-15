Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth Dickens. View Sign

Sarah Elizabeth Dickens, 64, of Hollywood, Florida, is now with her Lord and Savior dancing the night away! Sarah passed away on March 10 from her over twenty year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Sarah was born in Statesboro, GA to Ernest and Norma Jean Blitch on May 7, 1954. She graduated from Miami Central High School. She married Steve Dickens on October 3, 1974 in Miami. Sarah was a self-proclaimed "domestic engineer" and devoted her life to her family.

Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Blitch and her father, Ernest Blitch.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steve Dickens; her children Sylvia Dickens Farber and DJ Dickens Lagos; her brothers Bill, Donnie, and Vernon Blitch; her sister, Tina Blitch; her mother Norma Jean Blitch, and her six grandchildren.

Memorial services will begin at 10 am on Monday, March 18 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida with a reception to follow.

In memory of Sarah, the family asks you to make time during your gift of life to dance and sing-even if off key! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at





