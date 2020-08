Satyra Askeland, 78

OKEECHOBEE - Satyra Askenland passed away of Alzheimer's Disease Monday, August 10,2020 peacefully in her sleep next to her loving husband.

She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Christian Askeland; three sons, Tony, Darryl and Chris; and eight grandchildren.

She was a Martin County School teacher for 31 years.

Memorial for close friends and family will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at FUMC of Okeechobee.







