FELDA - Scott A. VanLoo passed away May 11, 2019 in Fort Myers.
He was born July 9, 1964 in Holland, Mich., to the late Paul and Betty (Kempker) VanLoo. Scott worked as a Produce Packer for Custom Pak for many years. Scott was a huge sports fan, he enjoyed watching every kind of sporting event.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Shelby VanLoo; mother, Betty VanLoo; brothers, Rick, Doug and Dan; his ex-wife, Jeanette.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 16, 2019