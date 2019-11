Okeechobee - Scott Wesley Reiss died Nov. 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 18, 1965 in Detroit, Mich. to Larry and Patsy (Coleman) Reiss. A resident of Okeechobee on and off for most of his life, he was a member of the Cypress Hut Eagles. He was a mechanic who enjoyed motorcycles and cars, metal fabrication of knives, and tinkering.Mr. Reiss was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Downs, of Texas; grandson, Lucas; sister, Shannon Garrett (Steve), of Jensen Beach; niece, Meghan; aunt, Dawn Reiss Robinson, of Okeechobee; uncle, Dale Reiss, of Okeechobee; and cousin, Dakota Voltz.Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.