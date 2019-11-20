Okeechobee - Scott Wesley Reiss died Nov. 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 18, 1965 in Detroit, Mich. to Larry and Patsy (Coleman) Reiss. A resident of Okeechobee on and off for most of his life, he was a member of the Cypress Hut Eagles. He was a mechanic who enjoyed motorcycles and cars, metal fabrication of knives, and tinkering.
Mr. Reiss was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Downs, of Texas; grandson, Lucas; sister, Shannon Garrett (Steve), of Jensen Beach; niece, Meghan; aunt, Dawn Reiss Robinson, of Okeechobee; uncle, Dale Reiss, of Okeechobee; and cousin, Dakota Voltz.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019