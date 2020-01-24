Okeechobee - Shannon Sue Shafer died Jan. 21, 2020. She was born July 20, 1979 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee she enjoyed playing games on her computer and caring for her dogs.
Ms. Shafer was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Shafer; paternal grandparents; and grandmother, Hilaria Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of twelve years, David "Deke" Hart; mother, Barbara Kline; sons, Justin and Cody Peterson; stepdaughter, Legacy Hart; brothers, Aric Majere (Esme) and Elbert "Ebb" Kline (Caleigh); sister, Teresa Brazil (Matthew); aunts, Jeannie Scruggs (Sam), Mary Hall (Phillip), Dee Kellum (James), Melissa Wynn, Edith Willard (Glen), and Sara Jackson; uncles, Leomar Jackson (Bev), Elvin Jackson, Jr. (Aguilina), and Kenny Jackson; maternal grandfather, Elvin Jackson, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Thelma Scruggs; host of great aunts, great uncles, and cousins, including Chris Scruggs (Stephanie), Merri Scruggs, Katrina Wolford (Darryl), and Amanda Scruggs; and five dogs.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at The Gathering.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 24, 2020