Sharon A. Rives
Sharon A Rives, 72
LAKE HARBOR - Sharon A Rives passed away July 9, 2020 in Lake Harbor.
She was born June 13, 1948 in Lake Worth, Fla., to Butch and Betty (Miller) Helt. Mrs. Rives married William R. Rives, Sr.; he survives. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She was a member of Lake Harbor Community Methodist Church for many years.
Sharon leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years, William R. Rives, Sr. of Lake Harbor, Florida; son, William R. Rives. III and his wife Tracey; four grandchildren; brother, Tim Helt; sisters, Ellen Smith and her husband Jerry, and Nola Anderson and her husband Ricky, and her many close friends.
Celebration of her life was held at 12 noon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lake Harbor United Methodist Church. Burial took place at Ridgelawn Cemetery Clewiston, Florida.
Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
