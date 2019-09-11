Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ann Madray. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Oakview Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Oakview Baptist Church Memorial Gathering Following Services Oakview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Send Flowers Obituary

In the early evening on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 God called Sharon Ann Madray to join Him in His heavenly home. She died peacefully in her sleep after a 12-year battle with a congenital heart condition. Sharon was born on Dec. 17, 1956, in Ft. Lauderdale, to Herbert and Alice Puckett Madray. During her early childhood, she and her siblings spent a great deal of time traveling back and forth to Freeport, Grand Bahama, in order for her parents to oversee their many businesses there. In 1970, the family moved to Okeechobee to pursue new business ventures and they quickly endeared themselves to our community. Always active in many extracurricular activities, she graduated from Okeechobee High School and attended Flagler College in St. Augustine.

Sharon dedicated herself to service in the community and was an outstanding businesswoman. Consequently, over the years she owned or managed many businesses for her family, herself and for many others. Most notably Crystal Lakes RV Resort & Golf Course, Inc. (now known as the KOA), Madray Steel International, Inc. (with operations in 7 countries), and Patton Realty in Lake Marion (Top Realtor for 3 years), just to name a few. She was a loving, devoted mother and raised her only daughter in Okeechobee, the place she always considered home.

After being diagnosed with an irreparable congenital heart defect, she moved to North Carolina in 2008 to be closer to the heart transplant hospital. Unfortunately, her heart slowly continued to decline as she waited for their call. In May of 2018, her doctor told her that her heart was now too weak to undergo the transplant and suggested she begin Hospice Care. She was only expected to live until July and her dying wish was to come home. Accordingly, with the help of many well-wishers, she moved back to Okeechobee the following month in order to spend her remaining time surrounded by the family and friends who loved her dearly. Two months came and went, but God still had lives for her to touch and souls to bring to the Lord through her Testimony of Faith. So, He gave her an additional 13 months on this earth to continue to spread her message of love, hope, courage, and cheerfulness in the face of such adversity. She rejoiced in His name daily by singing His praises so everyone would know how grateful she was to God for allowing her "just one more day".

Sharon loved crafting, cooking, catering, camping and taking care of her family. Above all else, anyone who knew her, knew she loved the Lord. In her last few years, although she was confined to her bed most of the time, she spent many hours a day posting uplifting messages and ministering to others in pain through Facebook.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Alice Madray; her paternal grandparents, Richard J. and Pearl Hires Madray; her maternal grandparents, James I and Mattie King Puckett; her paternal uncle, James William Puckett II; paternal aunt, Betty Jo Pipher; the father of her only child, Wallace Richard "Rick" Pohl; her brother-in-law, Richard "Rick" Sickels; and her cousin, Julie Puckett and her infant daughter.

She is survived by her companion of 15 years, Terry Clanton, of Okeechobee; her only daughter and granddaughter, Alicen Pohl Triliegi and Autumn Rose Triliegi, of Jacksonville. She also leaves behind her paternal uncle, Don (Janet) Madray, of Okeechobee; maternal aunt, Patricia Puckett, of Ocala; and uncle, Charles (Gwen) Puckett, of Viera. Mourning her passing are her siblings, Shelly Madray Sickels (Rick), of Okeechobee, Steve Madray (Cindy), of Avon Park, and Stan Madray (Sameer), of Orlando; her stepsister, Tracy Williams Price (Steven), of Okeechobee; her stepbrother, Mickey Williams, of Sebring; her stepmother, Earlene Williams Madray; two step sons, TJ (Michelle) and Cody (Dee) Clanton, of Okeechobee; her nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Ricky Sickels, of Okeechobee, Todd (Sara) and Brandon (Laura) Sickels, of Phoenix, Amy and Steven Madray (Kady), of Avon Park; her step-nephews and nieces, Cody Watt (Nikki), of Ft. Myers, Cory and Carli Watt, of Sebring, and Cayli Watt, of Orlando, Mason Williams (Judiana), of Texas, and Allen and Colton Williams, of Sebring. She also leaves many cousins and great nieces and nephews who will surely feel her loss. Finally, Sharon leaves behind her two dearest friends who were constantly by her side over the years, Debbie Conroy (Phil), of Okeechobee and Debbie Broome Watts (Jim), of Haines City, as well as dozens of others who were always there when she needed her spirits lifted or when they needed her to lift up theirs!

At 10 o'clock Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Oakview Baptist Church the visitation will be opened to friends and will continue until the funeral service begins at 11 o'clock. All her family and friends are invited to share fond memories of their time with her at a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.





In the early evening on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 God called Sharon Ann Madray to join Him in His heavenly home. She died peacefully in her sleep after a 12-year battle with a congenital heart condition. Sharon was born on Dec. 17, 1956, in Ft. Lauderdale, to Herbert and Alice Puckett Madray. During her early childhood, she and her siblings spent a great deal of time traveling back and forth to Freeport, Grand Bahama, in order for her parents to oversee their many businesses there. In 1970, the family moved to Okeechobee to pursue new business ventures and they quickly endeared themselves to our community. Always active in many extracurricular activities, she graduated from Okeechobee High School and attended Flagler College in St. Augustine.Sharon dedicated herself to service in the community and was an outstanding businesswoman. Consequently, over the years she owned or managed many businesses for her family, herself and for many others. Most notably Crystal Lakes RV Resort & Golf Course, Inc. (now known as the KOA), Madray Steel International, Inc. (with operations in 7 countries), and Patton Realty in Lake Marion (Top Realtor for 3 years), just to name a few. She was a loving, devoted mother and raised her only daughter in Okeechobee, the place she always considered home.After being diagnosed with an irreparable congenital heart defect, she moved to North Carolina in 2008 to be closer to the heart transplant hospital. Unfortunately, her heart slowly continued to decline as she waited for their call. In May of 2018, her doctor told her that her heart was now too weak to undergo the transplant and suggested she begin Hospice Care. She was only expected to live until July and her dying wish was to come home. Accordingly, with the help of many well-wishers, she moved back to Okeechobee the following month in order to spend her remaining time surrounded by the family and friends who loved her dearly. Two months came and went, but God still had lives for her to touch and souls to bring to the Lord through her Testimony of Faith. So, He gave her an additional 13 months on this earth to continue to spread her message of love, hope, courage, and cheerfulness in the face of such adversity. She rejoiced in His name daily by singing His praises so everyone would know how grateful she was to God for allowing her "just one more day".Sharon loved crafting, cooking, catering, camping and taking care of her family. Above all else, anyone who knew her, knew she loved the Lord. In her last few years, although she was confined to her bed most of the time, she spent many hours a day posting uplifting messages and ministering to others in pain through Facebook.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Alice Madray; her paternal grandparents, Richard J. and Pearl Hires Madray; her maternal grandparents, James I and Mattie King Puckett; her paternal uncle, James William Puckett II; paternal aunt, Betty Jo Pipher; the father of her only child, Wallace Richard "Rick" Pohl; her brother-in-law, Richard "Rick" Sickels; and her cousin, Julie Puckett and her infant daughter.She is survived by her companion of 15 years, Terry Clanton, of Okeechobee; her only daughter and granddaughter, Alicen Pohl Triliegi and Autumn Rose Triliegi, of Jacksonville. She also leaves behind her paternal uncle, Don (Janet) Madray, of Okeechobee; maternal aunt, Patricia Puckett, of Ocala; and uncle, Charles (Gwen) Puckett, of Viera. Mourning her passing are her siblings, Shelly Madray Sickels (Rick), of Okeechobee, Steve Madray (Cindy), of Avon Park, and Stan Madray (Sameer), of Orlando; her stepsister, Tracy Williams Price (Steven), of Okeechobee; her stepbrother, Mickey Williams, of Sebring; her stepmother, Earlene Williams Madray; two step sons, TJ (Michelle) and Cody (Dee) Clanton, of Okeechobee; her nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Ricky Sickels, of Okeechobee, Todd (Sara) and Brandon (Laura) Sickels, of Phoenix, Amy and Steven Madray (Kady), of Avon Park; her step-nephews and nieces, Cody Watt (Nikki), of Ft. Myers, Cory and Carli Watt, of Sebring, and Cayli Watt, of Orlando, Mason Williams (Judiana), of Texas, and Allen and Colton Williams, of Sebring. She also leaves many cousins and great nieces and nephews who will surely feel her loss. Finally, Sharon leaves behind her two dearest friends who were constantly by her side over the years, Debbie Conroy (Phil), of Okeechobee and Debbie Broome Watts (Jim), of Haines City, as well as dozens of others who were always there when she needed her spirits lifted or when they needed her to lift up theirs!At 10 o'clock Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Oakview Baptist Church the visitation will be opened to friends and will continue until the funeral service begins at 11 o'clock. All her family and friends are invited to share fond memories of their time with her at a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close