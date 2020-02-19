Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. Harris. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ortona Pavilion Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Ortona Pavilion Send Flowers Obituary

MOORE HAVEN - Sharon M. Harris passed away Feb. 9, 2020 in Sebring.

She was born Nov. 26, 1943 in Morganton, N.C. to the late Jack Lloyd and the late Dora (Satterwhite) Walker. Sharon was a hairdresser in Moore Haven area for over 50 years. She was a lifetime member of Moore Haven First United Methodist Church, where she loved to show her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by singing and praising. Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sharon leaves behind fond memories her loving children, Robert Patrick Harris and his wife Janet, Kimberly Brooke LaMaster; five grandchildren, Kenneth Alan

Celebration of Sharon's life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ortona Pavilion, where Pastor John Garvey officiated, Visitation was one hour before the celebration also at the Pavilion. Burial was in Ortona Cemetery after the celebration of life service.

Celebration arrangements are by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston.





MOORE HAVEN - Sharon M. Harris passed away Feb. 9, 2020 in Sebring.She was born Nov. 26, 1943 in Morganton, N.C. to the late Jack Lloyd and the late Dora (Satterwhite) Walker. Sharon was a hairdresser in Moore Haven area for over 50 years. She was a lifetime member of Moore Haven First United Methodist Church, where she loved to show her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by singing and praising. Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Sharon leaves behind fond memories her loving children, Robert Patrick Harris and his wife Janet, Kimberly Brooke LaMaster; five grandchildren, Kenneth Alan Smith , Kristen April Smith, Ethan Christopher Harris, and his wife Logan Danielle Harris, Taylor Austin Harris, and Nathaniel Patrick Harris; and three great grandchildren, Lillian Brooke Valles, Grayson Patrick Harris, and Phoenix Alan Smith; one brother, Gary Wilcox; and her church family and many close family friends.Celebration of Sharon's life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ortona Pavilion, where Pastor John Garvey officiated, Visitation was one hour before the celebration also at the Pavilion. Burial was in Ortona Cemetery after the celebration of life service.Celebration arrangements are by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston. Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close