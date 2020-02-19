MOORE HAVEN - Sharon M. Harris passed away Feb. 9, 2020 in Sebring.
She was born Nov. 26, 1943 in Morganton, N.C. to the late Jack Lloyd and the late Dora (Satterwhite) Walker. Sharon was a hairdresser in Moore Haven area for over 50 years. She was a lifetime member of Moore Haven First United Methodist Church, where she loved to show her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by singing and praising. Sharon was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sharon leaves behind fond memories her loving children, Robert Patrick Harris and his wife Janet, Kimberly Brooke LaMaster; five grandchildren, Kenneth Alan Smith, Kristen April Smith, Ethan Christopher Harris, and his wife Logan Danielle Harris, Taylor Austin Harris, and Nathaniel Patrick Harris; and three great grandchildren, Lillian Brooke Valles, Grayson Patrick Harris, and Phoenix Alan Smith; one brother, Gary Wilcox; and her church family and many close family friends.
Celebration of Sharon's life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ortona Pavilion, where Pastor John Garvey officiated, Visitation was one hour before the celebration also at the Pavilion. Burial was in Ortona Cemetery after the celebration of life service.
Celebration arrangements are by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 19, 2020