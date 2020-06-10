Okeechobee - Sharon Marie Burgo died May 21, 2020. She was born August 7, 1958 in Syracuse, N.Y. She was of the Catholic faith.
A resident of Okeechobee for three years, having come from Hollywood, Fla., she was a Social Worker at the VA Clinic in Okeechobee. In her earlier years she was extremely artistic. She enjoyed caring for her kitties, orchids, and plants.
Mrs. Burgo was preceded in death by her father, Ed McGuire, Sr.; brother, Ed McGuire; and husband, Bart Burgo.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Shaver; sisters, Kerry Turley (Kevin), Michelle McKevlin (Ray), and Colleen Dukes (David); nieces, Shannon McGuire and Jessica McCambridge; and nephews, George McCarron (Brandy) and Austin Dukes.
Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
A resident of Okeechobee for three years, having come from Hollywood, Fla., she was a Social Worker at the VA Clinic in Okeechobee. In her earlier years she was extremely artistic. She enjoyed caring for her kitties, orchids, and plants.
Mrs. Burgo was preceded in death by her father, Ed McGuire, Sr.; brother, Ed McGuire; and husband, Bart Burgo.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Shaver; sisters, Kerry Turley (Kevin), Michelle McKevlin (Ray), and Colleen Dukes (David); nieces, Shannon McGuire and Jessica McCambridge; and nephews, George McCarron (Brandy) and Austin Dukes.
Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 10, 2020.