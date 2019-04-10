Okeechobee - Sharon Sue Douglas died April 6, 2019. She was born March 24, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, she was a member of Westside Christian Church. She was a pianist and enjoyed crotcheting. Her favorite television show was Barnwood Builders; she'd often enjoy her Diet Pepsi and chocolate covered pretzels while watching her show. She had co-owned ABBA Christian Bookstore with her husband, Wilbur. Sharon was truly "66 and holding," as she would often say.
Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Lee Douglas; and brother, Jack Tatom.
She is survived by her children, Jason Allen Douglas (Stefanie) and Shawna Leigh McCullers (Billy), all of Okeechobee; eight grandchildren; brother, Kenneth "Duke" Tatom (Sue), of Palm Bay; best friend, Jackie Witt; and caregiver, Shannon Hernandez, both of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
