Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Sue Douglas. View Sign

Okeechobee - Sharon Sue Douglas died April 6, 2019. She was born March 24, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, she was a member of Westside Christian Church. She was a pianist and enjoyed crotcheting. Her favorite television show was Barnwood Builders; she'd often enjoy her Diet Pepsi and chocolate covered pretzels while watching her show. She had co-owned ABBA Christian Bookstore with her husband, Wilbur. Sharon was truly "66 and holding," as she would often say.

Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Lee Douglas; and brother, Jack Tatom.

She is survived by her children, Jason Allen Douglas (Stefanie) and Shawna Leigh McCullers (Billy), all of Okeechobee; eight grandchildren; brother, Kenneth "Duke" Tatom (Sue), of Palm Bay; best friend, Jackie Witt; and caregiver, Shannon Hernandez, both of Okeechobee.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Sharon Sue Douglas died April 6, 2019. She was born March 24, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, she was a member of Westside Christian Church. She was a pianist and enjoyed crotcheting. Her favorite television show was Barnwood Builders; she'd often enjoy her Diet Pepsi and chocolate covered pretzels while watching her show. She had co-owned ABBA Christian Bookstore with her husband, Wilbur. Sharon was truly "66 and holding," as she would often say.Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Lee Douglas; and brother, Jack Tatom.She is survived by her children, Jason Allen Douglas (Stefanie) and Shawna Leigh McCullers (Billy), all of Okeechobee; eight grandchildren; brother, Kenneth "Duke" Tatom (Sue), of Palm Bay; best friend, Jackie Witt; and caregiver, Shannon Hernandez, both of Okeechobee.Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close