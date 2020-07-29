Sherrie Shuck, 83

OKEECHOBEE - Sherrie Shuck went home to be with the Lord July 23, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1936 in Madison County, Ind.

Sherrie was employed at General Motors in Anderson, Ind. Then retired to Nokomis, Fla. with her husband, DeWayne, later making their home in Okeechobee.

Sherrie enjoyed fishing and boating. She loved doing all kinds of crafts and giving her treasures to others for encouragement and enjoyment. Sherrie was a member of the Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene. She dearly loved her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne Shuck. She'll be greatly missed by her family. Brother, Jon (Sandy) Alford and sister, Peggy (Mel) Kingery; her son, Gregory (Vicki) Shuck; grandchildren, Lori (Clark)Bundy and Michael (Mallory) Shuck; 6 great grandchildren and 4 great -great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store