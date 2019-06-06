Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherron Lee Fussell Forshee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aug 4th, 1943- June 2nd 2019

Sherron passed on from this life and is now at peaceful rest.

She lived her early years in LaBelle. At 17 yrs she married a Clewiston boy, Kenneth Forshee, moving to San Francisco near his first Army posting. They celebrated 58 years together September 2018. Their married life was spent traveling the U.S. with the Army, finally retiring in 1978 in Monroe County Tennessee where Kenneth was born. Sherron fell in love with the Smoky Mountains and kept herself busy keeping the home, assisting with the volunteer fire department and helping with her in-laws' farm. Bald River Falls was a favorite destination where she found respite and solitude. She raised three children across nine states where she was known to encourage them along with her many nieces and nephews in their talents and interests. When Kenneth became disabled, Sherron navigated the VA system with help from the Blount County Veterans Office to help him receive benefits. Whenever she came across other veterans in need, she gladly passed on her wisdom gained through much trial and error so they could get help as well. Sherron was generous with her possessions, time and knowledge of life. She encouraged everyone to be the best they could be and pursue their passions. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Sherron's parents, Minnie Irene Douglas, James Fussell and nephew Kevin Fussell precede her in death. She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Wayne Forshee; her children, Catherine Denton, Barbara Forshee and Kenton Forshee. She also leaves her son-in-law, Jonathan Denton; grandchildren, Brandon Bowen, Nikki and Robert Denton along with his wife Kathy and their children her great-granddaughters Katy and Emma Denton. Sherron leaves her sister, Norma Jean Bright, Jerry James Fussell and James Fussell, Jr. along with their families in Florida and North Carolina as well.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hearts of Valor is a network of people caring for wounded, ill or injured service members, created and maintained by Operation Homefront, a 501 (C)(3) tax exempt organization.

Arrangements by Cremation by Grandview, Maryville TN, 865-738-0244. Please leave remembrances and condolences at





Aug 4th, 1943- June 2nd 2019Sherron passed on from this life and is now at peaceful rest.She lived her early years in LaBelle. At 17 yrs she married a Clewiston boy, Kenneth Forshee, moving to San Francisco near his first Army posting. They celebrated 58 years together September 2018. Their married life was spent traveling the U.S. with the Army, finally retiring in 1978 in Monroe County Tennessee where Kenneth was born. Sherron fell in love with the Smoky Mountains and kept herself busy keeping the home, assisting with the volunteer fire department and helping with her in-laws' farm. Bald River Falls was a favorite destination where she found respite and solitude. She raised three children across nine states where she was known to encourage them along with her many nieces and nephews in their talents and interests. When Kenneth became disabled, Sherron navigated the VA system with help from the Blount County Veterans Office to help him receive benefits. Whenever she came across other veterans in need, she gladly passed on her wisdom gained through much trial and error so they could get help as well. Sherron was generous with her possessions, time and knowledge of life. She encouraged everyone to be the best they could be and pursue their passions. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.Sherron's parents, Minnie Irene Douglas, James Fussell and nephew Kevin Fussell precede her in death. She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Wayne Forshee; her children, Catherine Denton, Barbara Forshee and Kenton Forshee. She also leaves her son-in-law, Jonathan Denton; grandchildren, Brandon Bowen, Nikki and Robert Denton along with his wife Kathy and their children her great-granddaughters Katy and Emma Denton. Sherron leaves her sister, Norma Jean Bright, Jerry James Fussell and James Fussell, Jr. along with their families in Florida and North Carolina as well.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hearts of Valor is a network of people caring for wounded, ill or injured service members, created and maintained by Operation Homefront, a 501 (C)(3) tax exempt organization.Arrangements by Cremation by Grandview, Maryville TN, 865-738-0244. Please leave remembrances and condolences at www.cremationbygrandview.com Celebration of life TBD at a later date. Published in NewsZapFL on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close