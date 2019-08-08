Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Gray Hanes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGLAS, Ga. - Ms. Sherry Gray Hanes passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at Hospice Satilla in Waycross, Ga. following an extended illness. Ms. Hanes was born Aug. 24, 1955 to the late James P. Gray and Sara May Albritton Gray Hinkle.

Ms. Hanes, a native of Fort Myers, Fla., was a School Bus Driver for Coffee County School System and she had also been a School Bus Driver for Hendry School System in Florida.

Ms. Hanes attended West Ward Church of God.

Survivors include: two sons, Charles David Hanes and William Allen Hanes both of Irwinton, Ga.; one daughter, Stacia H. Greer of Waycross, Ga.; mother, Sara Hinkle of LaBelle, Fla.; one sister, Karen Howard of LaBelle, Fla.; one brother, Timmy Howard of LaBelle, Fla.; former husband, Thomas Allen Hanes; ten grandchildren, Cody Hanes, Clay Hanes and Brooke Hanes all of Tampa, Fla., Noah Hanes, Cassie Squires and Kammie Squires all of Bloomingdale, Ga., Bryce Greer, Abby Greer, Lexy Greer and Tyler Greer all of Waycross, Ga.; one niece, Sara English of LaBelle, Fla.; two nephews, David English and Derreck Howard both of LaBelle, Fla.

A celebration of life was held Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at West Ward Church of God with Rev. Britt Peavy and Rev. Jerry Greer officiating.

Another celebration of life will be Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11a.m. at LaBelle Church of God in LaBelle, Fla. with Rev. Bob Murphy and Rev. Dennis Edgar officiating. The Inurnment will follow at a later date.

Special Musical Selections, "I Can Only Imagine", "Praise His Name" and "Wish You Were Here", were presented by the Musician and Soloist, Rev. Olin Greer. "Pre-Lude" and "Post-Lude" soft hymns were rendered by Rev. Olin Greer, at the Keyboard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Satilla - 811 Beacon Street - Waycross, GA 31501, or Lydia Project in Augusta, GA.

Condolences may be left for the family at

Ricketson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.





