Shirley Crosby, 84
Shirley Crosby, age 84, formerly of Obetz, passed away on November 5, 2020, in Florida where she was residing.
Retired from Ohio Dept. of Transportation after 30 years of service. Graduate of Hamilton Township High School, Class of 1954.
Preceded in death by husband, Robert Crosby and parents, Edmund and Mary Schreiber.
Survived by children, Debra Reedy, Dale Crosby, and Diana (Ronald) Branham; six grandchildren, Tina (Christopher) Stickney, Freddie Reedy Jr., Andrew Crosby, Benjamin Crosby, Ashlee (Michael) Powell, and Anthony (Jaclyne) Branham; six great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends, Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Due to COVID guidelines a private family funeral service will be held immediately following visitation. Funeral service will be live-streaming at 12 Noon on Shirley's tribute page at www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
for those who wish to view. Pastor Tim Powell officiating. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery.
