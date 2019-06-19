Roanoke Rapids - Shirley Joyce Hancock Carter, formerly of Halifax, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Pruitt Health Carolina Point in Durham.
She was born Dec 11, 1935, in Okeechobee, Florida, the daughter of Henry Milton and Ada Thomas Hancock. Her parents, husband Wilburt Carter and a brother all preceded Shirley in death.
A registered nurse, she worked for nine years in the old Okeechobee Hospital, 11 years at Halifax Hospital and for 19 years at Lake City Veteran's Hospital.
Shirley loved singing and music. She was a fan of automobile racing. She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, attending as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Wiggins and Thomas Wiggins (Angel); sister, Esther Hair; brother, John (Buddy) Hancock (Linda); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Seventh-day Adventist church.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 19, 2019