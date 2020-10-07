Shirley Mae Cato, 82
Clyde - Shirley Mae Cato, a kind and wonderful lady who loved her family deeply, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
Shirley was born June 1, 1938 in Vero Beach, Florida to the late Avon Charles Cato and the late Iva Mae Hall Cato. She had resided in Palm Beach County, Florida before moving to Haywood County where she has made her home since 1972. Shirley was employed in the banking industry and was a faithful and dedicated employee of Haywood Savings which was located in Waynesville. Shirley was loved by everyone blessed to know her. She was truly an amazing grandmother and her nurturing love and care that she has given to each grandchild as they have grown up will never ever be forgotten. In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed playing computer games and solitaire was one of her favorites. Her faith was an important part of her life and she was a member of Calvary Road Baptist Church in Maggie Valley. We give thanks for Shirley's life and what she has meant to all of her beloved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.
Left to cherish her sweet memory are her son, Bobby Jordan and Becky of Eustis, Florida; her daughter, Julie Cody of Clyde; grandchildren, Doug Cody and Sarah of Clyde, Danielle Ruckman and Andrew of Mills River, and Anna Jordan of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; great-grandchildren, Abigail Cody, Meredith Cody and a precious blessing on the way, Harrison Ruckman; step-great-grandchildren, Genesis Ruckman and Fionna Ruckman; a brother, Ronnie Cato of Okeechobee, Florida, and many dear friends.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of Ms. Cato was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home in Canton. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, funeral attendance was limited to 50 guests and we kindly asked that face masks be worn and social distancing was observed at all times.
