Shirley Nipper Tripp, 70
OKEECHOBEE - Shirley Nipper Tripp died August 23, 2020. She was born February 25, 1950 in Douglas, Georgia to Thomas and Nora Nipper. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, Shirley enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and spending time with family. She never met a stranger anywhere she went.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mitch W. Nipper.
She is survived by son, Stacey Lee Tripp (Alicia), of Fort Pierce, Florida; brother, Kenneth T. Nipper (Sharron), of Okeechobee, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara O. Nipper, of Grants Burrow, North Carolina; grandchildren, Madisyn and Makenzie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.