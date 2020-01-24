Okeechobee - Shirley Patricia Vrchoticky died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born March 9, 1949, in Alabama to Herbert and Maudie Terrell. She resided in Okeechobee her entire life.
Shirley was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and loved being employed there. She enjoyed going to the Brighton Reservation and being a jokester.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Tracey Terrell and Johnny Terrell.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edwin Vrchoticky; son, Roy Allen Waters of Nebraska; daughter, Ruth Marie Little of Naples, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Debbie Lowery of Okeechobee.
The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 24, 2020