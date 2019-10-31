LABELLE - Silas Ray Zimmerly passed away Oct. 27, 2019 in LaBelle.

He was born Oct. 22, 1941 in Kidron, Ohio, to the late Edwin Peter and the late Mary (Bixler) Zimmerly. He lived in LaBelle for the past forty-two years and is a former resident of Apple Creek, Ohio. Ray retired as Manager of Gerber Groves Water Control District. He worked as a self employed diesel engine mechanic until he moved to Florida. He was a Mennonite and attended Central Church of Christ-LaBelle. Ray was a faithful Christian and loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Hilda; sons, Ron (Flora) Zimmerly and Michael (Michelle) Zimmerly; daughter, Tina (Rene) Hernandez; brothers, Daniel (Donna, deceased) Zimmerly, David (Barbara) Zimmerly and Jim (Carol) Zimmerly; sister, Lillie (Ernest, deceased) Steffen; brother-in-law, Arthur (Linda, deceased) Berg; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Ida (Denver) Welty, Bessie (Albert) Harder, Lydia McClintock, Ruth Zimmerly, and Lester (Lou) Zimmerly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



