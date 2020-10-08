1/1
Soila Elia Rodriguez
Soila Elia Rodriguez, 60
On Thursday October 1st, 2020, Soila Elia Rodriguez, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at age 60. Soila was born on February 26th, 1960 in Clermont, Fla. to Elidia Herrera.
She worked for many years and spent the latter portion of her life caring for home and family. On August 27th, 1967, she married Ramiro Rodriguez. They raised two sons, Riko Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez, and one daughter, Stephanie Dunn. Soila was a person who had an open heart, and the strength to bear everyone's burdens. There is nothing that she couldn't fix, be it a personal issue, or tips on constructing a house. She put in more work to her home and family then most do in a full lifetime. She will be in our hearts and in our prayers.
Soila was preceded in death by her mother, Elidia Herrera.
She is survived by her husband, Ramiro; her three children, Riko, Stephanie, and Ricardo; nieces, brothers, sisters, cousins.
A viewing was held at Akin-Davis Funeral Home at 560 Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, Fla. on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
