CLEWISTON - After a four year battle with cancer, Sonia Lumabi Baldonado passed away on May 2, 2020 in Marikina City, Philippines.

Sonia was born in Catanduanes, Philippines to Numeriano Somante Lumabi and Maria Uy Lumabi on May 9, 1940. After graduating high school from Arellano University in 1958, she completed her studies also from Arellano University in 1962. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, Majoring in English. In 1965, she married a fellow educator and Vice Principal from Arellano University, Antonio Baldonado.

Sonia worked as a high school English teacher and chief librarian with JAS Arellano University until her departure to the US in 1980. She gained employment at the First Bank of Clewiston and then returned to education at the schools in Clewiston until her retirement.

Sonia enjoyed planning events and was greatly involved in educating, organizing, and singing for the choir at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. She was key in assisting new pastors in communications for publications and announcements. Very experienced in public speaking, she was frequently called upon to host events for her church and her Filipino community.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Baldonado of Santa Maria, Calif., Aldrin Baldonado of Clewiston, Fla.; and her daughter, Alma Fletcher of Miramar Beach, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Baldonado, their son, Armstrong Baldonado; her parents, Numeriano and Maria Lumabi; and her brothers, Honesto, Oscar, and Numeriano Lumabi Jr.

Cremation service was done by Kairog Funeral Home in Marikina City, Philippines on May 3, 2020. Sonia's ashes will be laid to rest in Clewiston, Fla., alongside her beloved husband at a future date.







