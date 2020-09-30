Stephen J. Bohannon, 69
Stephen J. Bohannon passed away on September 17, 2020 in Stuart, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Services will be held at Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church, 5150 Oleander Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 on October 2nd, 2020 at 5 o'clock in the evening.
