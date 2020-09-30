1/1
Stephen J. Bohannon
Stephen J. Bohannon, 69
Stephen J. Bohannon passed away on September 17, 2020 in Stuart, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Services will be held at Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church, 5150 Oleander Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 on October 2nd, 2020 at 5 o'clock in the evening.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
