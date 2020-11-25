1/1
Stephen Paul Kane
1953 - 2020
Stephen Paul Kane, 67
Okeechobee - Stephen Paul Kane died peacefully on November 21, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Born in Portland, Maine on April 15, 1953, Steve is survived by his loving fiancé and partner of ten years, Chelia Grinage, also of Okeechobee, Fla.
Steve was predeceased by his mother, Gertrude Rocchini and her husband, Ennio Rocchini, Delray, Fla.; and his father, Raymond Kane, Portland, Maine.
Steve was a proud graduate of Cheverus High School, Portland, Maine (1971) and Lynn University, Boca Raton, Fla. (1975). He remained fond of both schools throughout his life and credited much of his success in his real estate career to the education he received.
Many considered Steve family, including Chelia's children and grandchildren, and his countless friends spanning from Maine to Florida. His generous spirit, kindness and fun-loving nature will be missed by many, and meals will never be the same without this travel-loving soul whose laugh could fill a cruise ship dining hall.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Nov. 25, 2020.
