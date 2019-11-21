Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Baptist Cemetery Immokalee , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steve W. Corbitt of LaBelle and Immokalee, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 30, 1953 in Fort Myers to the late Frank James Corbitt and late Eloise (Gay) Corbitt.

Being a farmer his whole life, Steve was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and airboating. He also loved cruising to Alaska and vacationing in the Florida Keys with his family. His greatest joy in life, however, came from being a loving husband, daddy, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. Steve was a charming character with an infectious personality and wild sense of humor. He would always leave you with a smile. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Shelly E. Corbitt; daughter, Krystie Corbitt (Lucas Pratt); sons, Cory (Kandice) Corbitt and Jory Corbitt; brothers, Bruce Corbitt and Calvin Corbitt; sisters, Kathy Corbitt Ford and Sarah Bambera; and seven grandchildren, Marshall Corbitt, Eryn Corbitt, Morgan Corbitt, Macy Corbitt, Brayden Corbitt, Lilly Pratt, and Rylie Pratt. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Corbitt, Jason Corbitt, Ralph Corbitt, and Baby Boy Corbitt.

Celebration of Steve's life was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Baptist Cemetery in Immokalee. Mike Howell officiated. Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle.

