Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stith Funeral Home 318 W. Broadway Danville , KY 40422 (859)-236-2113 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Stith Funeral Home 318 W. Broadway Danville , KY 40422 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Cornerstone Assembly of God Send Flowers Obituary

DANVILLE, KY - Steven K. Burlison, was born Sept. 30, 1956 in Elkhart, Ind. He was the son of Herschel and Margaret Burlison and died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Steven was united in marriage on March 13, 1999 in Clewiston, Fla. to Marjorie A. Meyer, who survives.

Mr. B, as students, faculty, and staff knew him, retired from teaching after 30 years of dedicated service, mostly in Clewiston, Fla. Steven was active at Cornerstone Assembly of God church in Danville, Ky., serving as deacon.

Other survivors include two sisters, Carla (Roger) Cotter of Burkesville, Ky. and Jonetta Johnson of Cordon, Ind., along with eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, and a sister, Beverly.

We have lost a precious husband, brother, uncle, nephew, and cherished friend who will be greatly missed. Faith in Jesus Christ is what took him through this life's journey. Now he sees face to face, the Promised One in whom he believed and trusted throughout his teen and adult years. Steven is home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home in Danville and 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, prior to service at the church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Assembly of God with Rev. Tom Lane.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God. The online guestbook is available at





DANVILLE, KY - Steven K. Burlison, was born Sept. 30, 1956 in Elkhart, Ind. He was the son of Herschel and Margaret Burlison and died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.Steven was united in marriage on March 13, 1999 in Clewiston, Fla. to Marjorie A. Meyer, who survives.Mr. B, as students, faculty, and staff knew him, retired from teaching after 30 years of dedicated service, mostly in Clewiston, Fla. Steven was active at Cornerstone Assembly of God church in Danville, Ky., serving as deacon.Other survivors include two sisters, Carla (Roger) Cotter of Burkesville, Ky. and Jonetta Johnson of Cordon, Ind., along with eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, and a sister, Beverly.We have lost a precious husband, brother, uncle, nephew, and cherished friend who will be greatly missed. Faith in Jesus Christ is what took him through this life's journey. Now he sees face to face, the Promised One in whom he believed and trusted throughout his teen and adult years. Steven is home.Visitation will be 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home in Danville and 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, prior to service at the church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Assembly of God with Rev. Tom Lane.Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close