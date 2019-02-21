LABELLE - Susan J. Browning passed away Feb. 13, 2019 in LaBelle.
She was born July 17, 1950 in Vero Beach, to the late John B. and Kathleene D. (Hogan) Johns.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur E. Browning; son, James E. (Cathy) Beck; two daughters, Laura D. (Bo) Norris and Amy S. (Ronnie) English; mother, Kathleene D. (Hogan) Johns; two sisters, Janet (Juan) Santos and Kathleen (Kenny) Hamilton; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Central Church 540 1st Street LaBelle. Mitchell Wills, Keith Barber, and Jim Yates officiated.
Donations in her memory can be made to the .
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 21, 2019