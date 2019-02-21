Susan J. Browning

LABELLE - Susan J. Browning passed away Feb. 13, 2019 in LaBelle.
She was born July 17, 1950 in Vero Beach, to the late John B. and Kathleene D. (Hogan) Johns.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur E. Browning; son, James E. (Cathy) Beck; two daughters, Laura D. (Bo) Norris and Amy S. (Ronnie) English; mother, Kathleene D. (Hogan) Johns; two sisters, Janet (Juan) Santos and Kathleen (Kenny) Hamilton; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Central Church 540 1st Street LaBelle. Mitchell Wills, Keith Barber, and Jim Yates officiated.
Donations in her memory can be made to the .
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 21, 2019
