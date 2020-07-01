Susan Marie Jackson, 70

Susan Marie Jackson, 70, of Sebring, Fla. (formally of Okeechobee) passed away on June 25, 2020.

Born January 19, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio. Susan became a Nurse (LPN) in 1969 and retired in 2018 as a Registered Nurse. She moved to Okeechobee in 1983 from Mt. Vernon, Ohio. During her years in Okeechobee, she was involved in several organizations including the Okeechobee Jaycees and American Red Cross, where she worked several disasters.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Martha Reichert.

She is survived by her daughter, Juanita Jackson; grandchildren, David Straight, Jr. (DJ) and Skylar Pennington, all of Sebring, Fla.; sister, Nancy (Terry) Crawford of Wake Forest, N.C.; nephew, Andrew Crawford of Durham, N.C.; her fur-kitties, Thunder and Lighting; and numerous friends and previous co-workers that she loved.

There will be no services. Cremation will be done under Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to P.O. Box 8118, Sebring, FL 33872. They are going to be made into a special memorial for "Nana".







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store