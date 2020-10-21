Sylvia Hernandez

'Chivis', 62

Moore Haven - Sylvia Sierra Hernandez passed away October 20, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sylvia's laugh, smile brought so much joy to everyone she met. She began her career in 1986 with Glades County Health Department as a DCF social worker, health supporter and direct service aid for the Hispanic community for 12 years. She retired then began working for the Glades County Sheriff's Office in 1998 as a medical assistant and retired after completing four years. Sylvia had a passion to work with children, so she began working at the Moore Haven Middle High School in 2001 part-time, helping the special needs and migrate students. She enjoyed her time so much; she retired after 14 years as a full-time paraprofessional. The world truly lost a beautiful soul, who had a desire to help the community.

She was born June 3, 1958 at Boynton Beach, Florida to the late Pascual and Gloria Sierra. She was a Glades County resident for 62 years.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Hernandez, Sr. of Moore Haven; sons, Juan Carlos Hernandez and Daniel Hernandez, Jr.; daughter, Gloria Cesilia Luevano; nine grandchildren; one brother, Pascual Sierra, Jr.; sisters, Yolanda Cosme, Iris Delia Cardona, Rita McQuiad, and Juanita Cardona.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston. Celebration of life will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Arching Oaks Ranch, LaBelle, following the celebration of life the burial will take place in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clewiston.







