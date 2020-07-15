Taiyla M. Mozoul, 18

CLEWISTON - Taiyla M. Mozoul passed away June 24, 2020 in Atlantis, Fla.

She was born Feb. 27, 2002 in Fort Myers, Fla., to Holly (Goodman) Adams.

She worked as a Guest Services Clerk at Port LaBelle Inn. She loved all types of music and enjoyed playing both electrical and acoustic guitar. She played video games with her friends and spent many hours talking on the phone with them. She loved her cat Khali.

Survivors include her mother, Holly (Goodman) Adams; two brothers, Austin Adams and Alysia Adams; and grandfather, Larry Goodman.

She was a beautiful soul, and even in death she donated her organs to help save others.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







