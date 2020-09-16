1/
Talmadge L. Griner
1927 - 2020
Talmadge L. Griner, 92
CLEWISTON - Talmadge L. Griner passed away September 11, 2020 in West Palm Beach.
She was born Dec. 9, 1927 in Tattnall County, Ga. to the late Mannie T. and the late Hattie Nell (Hicks) Guy. She worked as a bookkeeper for Williams Ice Company in Belle Glade for over 25 years. She was married to James Hasty Griner, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Griner; grandchildren, Shawn Lynn McLeod, Christopher David Griner, Bryan M. Smith, Jessie Lee Lester, and Jason Griner; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Ronnie Guy; and one sister, Pat Chancy.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Lee Lester; brother, Wayne Guy; sister, Linda Guy.
A memorial visitation to celebrate her life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 in Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
