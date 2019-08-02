Tammie Lisa Baxley

Okeechobee - Tammie Lisa Baxley died July 25, 2019. She was born April 20, 1958 in Palm Beach.
Miss Baxley was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Smith; father, Tommie Baxley; and sister, Yvonne Langdale.
She is survived by her nephews, Mark Langdale (Marina) and Toby Langdale; cousins, Celia Wall and family; uncle, Greg Pollard and family.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 2, 2019
