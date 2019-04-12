Okeechobee - Tammy Lynn Radford died April 4, 2019. She was born Sept. 22, 1969 in Hollywood, Fla. A resident of Okeechobee most of her life, she was always fun and the life of the party. She enjoyed taking care of anyone that needed help, puzzles, thrifting, and treasure hunting. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews – whom lovingly called her "Aunt T".
Tammy was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Radford; mother, Barbara Baker; father, Dewey Baker, Jr.; and brother, Wayne Baker.
She is survived by her sister, Tina Baker Taylor (Johnny), of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 12, 2019