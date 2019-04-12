Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy Lynn Radford. View Sign

Okeechobee - Tammy Lynn Radford died April 4, 2019. She was born Sept. 22, 1969 in Hollywood, Fla. A resident of Okeechobee most of her life, she was always fun and the life of the party. She enjoyed taking care of anyone that needed help, puzzles, thrifting, and treasure hunting. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews – whom lovingly called her "Aunt T".

Tammy was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Radford; mother, Barbara Baker; father, Dewey Baker, Jr.; and brother, Wayne Baker.

She is survived by her sister, Tina Baker Taylor (Johnny), of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.

