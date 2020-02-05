Okeechobee - Tanya Lee Brooks died Jan. 31, 2020. She was born April 3, 1962 in Port Smith, Virginia. A resident of Okeechobee since 1996, she enjoyed cars and motorcycles, anything Disney related, and her grandchildren were everything to her.
Ms. Brooks was preceded in death by her daughter, Casey Michelle.
She is survived by her fiancé, Kenneth Tubbs; sons, James Caudle, III, Joseph Caudle (Kathleen), and Jeremy Caudle (Jacklyn), all of Okeechobee; eight grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Brooks, Jr., of Georgia, and Shane Brooks, of Okeechobee; and sister, Ginger Godfree (Glen), of North Carolina.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 5, 2020