Okeechobee - Teresa "Terri" Hope O'Connor died Oct. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 15, 1956 in Fort Lauderdale. A resident of Okeechobee for 39 years, she was a member of Oakview Baptist Church. She was passionate about her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach, ocean, and cooking.
Mrs. O'Connor was preceded in death by her father, Willis Watkins, and her mother, Sandra Laskey.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Harrison O'Connor, Jr.; son, Harrison O'Connor (Taylor), all of Okeechobee; daughters, Teresa Kotula (Stephen), of Okeechobee, and Leslieann Piazza (Jacob), of Chiefland; grandchildren, Steven Kotula, Elliott Kotula, Jacob Piazza, Weston Piazza, Sophie O'Connor, and Lilah O'Connor; brothers, Richard Laskey (Robin), Doug Laskey (Jennifer), all of Okeechobee, Brandon Watkins (Kristy), and Willis Watkins (Merideth), all of Alabama; sisters, Karen Robertson (Audie), of Okeechobee, and Michelle Jenkins (Kyle), of Alabama; father, Richard Laskey, of Okeechobee; mother, Phyllis Watkins, of Ocala; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 27, 2019