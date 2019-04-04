FELDA - Terry Mack "FOOTS" Dowdy passed away March 30, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
He was born May 26, 1952 in Senath, Mo., to the late William and Chloia E (Scroggins) Dowdy.
He served in the U. S. Air Force.
He was the Transportation Manager for Lipman Family Farms for 42 years.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Keen) Dowdy; one son, Gerald "Scooter" Dowdy; one daughter, Marsha McGee; one brother, Dennis Dowdy; three sisters, Pat, Frances and Brenda; grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Gomez; Malorie (Alex) Gomez; Fernando Aragus;, Alisa Loreto;, Grayson Dowdy; great grandchildren, Klhoe and Payton.
The family will receive friends on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 E. Hickpochee Ave. LaBelle, Fla.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 4, 2019