Okeechobee - Thelma Lee Reyez died April 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 6, 1959 in Brigham City, Utah to Jesse and Pauline (Baker) Young. A resident of Okeechobee for over 50 years, she worked at Raulerson Hospital for 25 years. She loved her job and co-workers. She treasured time spent with her family.
Mrs. Reyez was preceded in death by her son, Mark Reyez.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roberto Reyez, of Okeechobee; sons, Jesse Reyna, of Kentucky, and Roberto Reyez, of Okeechobee; daughters, Pauline Hernandez (Antonio), Teresa Reyez, and Liliana Reyez (Mario Aguirre), all of Okeechobee; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two sisters, Lrene Register (Wayne) and Jo Ann Allen (Rex), all of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 29, 2020