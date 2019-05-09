Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma McLymont. View Sign Service Information Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82 Fort Myers , FL 33913 (239)-334-4880 Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Mrs. Thelma McLymont, 87, a proud resident of LaBelle, Florida died on Saturday, May 4th, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1931, in Smithville, Clarendon, Jamaica W.I. Her parents were the late Natus and Mabel Wilson Gayle, of which she was the oldest child of 11.

Thelma grew up in Smithville, Clarendon, Jamaica, attended the Smithville All Age Primary School and there, was smitten by John Mclymont. This attraction sustained them into marriage and through the birth of five children; Fitz, Avis, Louisa, John Clive and Howard, onward to the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary in November 2005.

The early part of these years, Thelma rise to become a staff cook for the Jamaican Prime Minister, Edward Seaga. She then later immigrated to the United States in 1970 with John and the first four children; Fitz, Avis, Louisa and Clive, landing in New York City. She then relocated to LaBelle in 1975 with John and their fifth and last child, Howard, enjoying the warmer weather and the more relaxed pace.

Here in LaBelle, she established herself as a restauranteur as a business co-owner of Shady Oaks Restaurant on Highway 80, being a pioneer in her own right as being the first Jamaican woman to partner and run a business in LaBelle. Her late husband John did not stop there, they then continued on by building and operating McLymont's Fina Station simultaneously right next to it, along with their later co-ownership of a multi-business center on Hwy 29 in North LaBelle.

She is survived by her five children - Fitz, Avis, Louisa, Clive and Howard, 15 grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren, brothers and sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many, many friends.

The viewing will be held at the LaBelle First Church of God at Hwy 80 and Florida Street on May 10th at 6pm, and the funeral services will be held on May 11th, at 9 a.m. at Lehigh's Lee Memorial Park in the chapel with the interment at the on-grounds cemetery, officiated by Reverend Chanta' McLymont and Pastor Keith Barber of the LaBelle First Church of God.



