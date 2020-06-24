Thomas Beauchamp Owens, Jr. was born to Gladys Maxwell Owens and Thomas B. Owens, Sr. on Dec. 12, 1963 in San Bernardino, Calif. His family soon moved to Clewiston, Fla. where he lived the remainder of his days until his death on May 28, 2020.

Tom was a 1982 graduate of Clewiston High School who spent his early years fishing, hunting, developing mechanic skills and learning valuable lessons in life and veterinary care with Dr. Charles Reid of Clewiston. He also invested time pursuing the love of his life and eventual wife of 33 years, Lisa Norris Owens.

Tom worked as a diesel mechanic for U.S. Sugar Corporation for 33 years. His coworkers described him as dependable, resourceful and always ready to help. In his personal life, he was described as being kind, patient and loyal. In all walks of life, he was fair, humble and giving.

Tom enjoyed most sports but was particularly enamored with fishing â€" saltwater, freshwater, from the bank, in a boat, all kinds in all weather. He faced challenges large and small with a calm, determined demeanor. He was a father figure to many and a friend to all.

Tom was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Gladys Owens; brother, Aubrey Owens; and grandparents, (Nellie and Harold Maxwell; Claire and Tom Owens).

Tom is survived by his wife, Lisa Norris Owens of Clewiston, Fla.; one son, Ethan (Sara) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one daughter, Jessica Owens of Clewiston, Fla.; and three grandsons, Kade, Aiden and Clayton. He is also survived by his father, Tom Owens, Sr, of Newberry, Fla.; one sister, Nancy Jones (Russell) of Orlando, Fla.; and two brothers, Richard (Darleen) of Two Harbors, Minn., and Robert (Karen) of Maryville, Tenn. Ten nieces and nephews and a host of other family members were also proud to call him their own.

The celebration of Tomâ€™s life was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 with limited family and friends due to the COVID19 pandemic. The shared tributes from those in attendance were tellingâ€¦ Tom was a proud, hard-working American who lived an honest life and will be deeply missed.







