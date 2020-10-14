1/1
Thomas Campbell Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Campbell Collier
Moore Haven - Tommy Collier passed away October 3, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Trauma Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born March 5, 1960. He was self-employed as a handy man.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah (Billie) Collier of Moore Haven; and sister, Dianne Conley of Lehigh Acres; and a son, John Thomas Collier.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Collier; brother, David Collier; and sister, Darlene Hunter.
A memorial service will be held October 24th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Moore Haven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved