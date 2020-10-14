Thomas Campbell Collier

Moore Haven - Tommy Collier passed away October 3, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Trauma Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born March 5, 1960. He was self-employed as a handy man.

Survivors include his mother, Sarah (Billie) Collier of Moore Haven; and sister, Dianne Conley of Lehigh Acres; and a son, John Thomas Collier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Collier; brother, David Collier; and sister, Darlene Hunter.

A memorial service will be held October 24th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Moore Haven.







