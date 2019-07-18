May 23, 1958 – July 9, 2019
Thomas Joseph Reitano of Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Thomas was born on Friday, May 23, 1958 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Michael and Dolores Reitano.
Thomas is survived by his two sons, Thomas Joseph (Amy) Reitano II., of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Michael Reitano of St. Louis, Mo.; brother, Michael Reitano of LaBelle, Fla.; sisters, Cindy Permenter, of LaBelle, Fla., Dorrie Reitano, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Angel Reitano, of Sylvania, Ga.; three grandchildren, Adrianna, Jacqueline, and Joseph; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the home of James and Lisa Mower, located at: 6105 Carlton Rd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34987. The family has requested that you come with your favorite memories to share and any photos that you may have to be placed on a memory board to celebrate the life of Thomas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reel Fishing Charities.com via the website or Facebook.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 18, 2019