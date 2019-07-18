Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Joseph Reitano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 23, 1958 – July 9, 2019

Thomas Joseph Reitano of Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Thomas was born on Friday, May 23, 1958 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Michael and Dolores Reitano.

Thomas is survived by his two sons, Thomas Joseph (Amy) Reitano II., of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Michael Reitano of St. Louis, Mo.; brother, Michael Reitano of LaBelle, Fla.; sisters, Cindy Permenter, of LaBelle, Fla., Dorrie Reitano, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Angel Reitano, of Sylvania, Ga.; three grandchildren, Adrianna, Jacqueline, and Joseph; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the home of James and Lisa Mower, located at: 6105 Carlton Rd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34987. The family has requested that you come with your favorite memories to share and any photos that you may have to be placed on a memory board to celebrate the life of Thomas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reel Fishing





May 23, 1958 – July 9, 2019Thomas Joseph Reitano of Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Thomas was born on Friday, May 23, 1958 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Michael and Dolores Reitano.Thomas is survived by his two sons, Thomas Joseph (Amy) Reitano II., of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Michael Reitano of St. Louis, Mo.; brother, Michael Reitano of LaBelle, Fla.; sisters, Cindy Permenter, of LaBelle, Fla., Dorrie Reitano, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Angel Reitano, of Sylvania, Ga.; three grandchildren, Adrianna, Jacqueline, and Joseph; and many friends.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the home of James and Lisa Mower, located at: 6105 Carlton Rd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34987. The family has requested that you come with your favorite memories to share and any photos that you may have to be placed on a memory board to celebrate the life of Thomas.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reel Fishing Charities.com via the website or Facebook. Published in NewsZapFL on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close