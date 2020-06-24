Thomas Michael "Tom" Roby
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee & Castorland, N.Y. - Thomas "Tom" Michael Roby passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Tom was born on February 15, 1951 in Watertown, N.Y., a son of the late William and Ruth Roby. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1969 until his retirement in 1989.
Tom loved doing puzzles, listening to bluegrass music, playing pool, and riding his motorcycle.
Tom is survived by two children, Quinton Roby and his wife, Karla, of Okeechobee, and Carol Hoyt Roby, of Castorland, N.Y.; grandchildren, Macallister and Remington Roby, of Okeechobee, and Jacob, Joshua, and Justin Hoyt, of N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth "Darcel" Roby, and their daughter, Jessica.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 21, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. Throw all your anxiety and supplication to our heavenly father because he cares for you. 1 Peter 5 : 6,7
June 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved