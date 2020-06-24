Okeechobee & Castorland, N.Y. - Thomas "Tom" Michael Roby passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Tom was born on February 15, 1951 in Watertown, N.Y., a son of the late William and Ruth Roby. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1969 until his retirement in 1989.
Tom loved doing puzzles, listening to bluegrass music, playing pool, and riding his motorcycle.
Tom is survived by two children, Quinton Roby and his wife, Karla, of Okeechobee, and Carol Hoyt Roby, of Castorland, N.Y.; grandchildren, Macallister and Remington Roby, of Okeechobee, and Jacob, Joshua, and Justin Hoyt, of N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth "Darcel" Roby, and their daughter, Jessica.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 24, 2020.