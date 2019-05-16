Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Reed. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Thomas Reed was born Feb. 2, 1945 and passed away at home in Labelle surrounded by loving Family on May 12, 2019.

Thomas was preceded by his mother, Maxine Heidi; his father, Robert Reed; and his two sisters, Norma Bosco and Johnnie May.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Reed; and seven children, James Graham, Eva Graham, Shawn Reed, Angela Reed, Nicholas Reed, Eric Reed and Paul Gamble. Thomas is also survived by six siblings, Robert Reed, Dolores Kasturnes, Callie Dylo, Joan Willow, Linda Mae and Sandra Reed. You will be in our hearts and souls forever, until we meet again, love your family.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Panama City, Florida.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





