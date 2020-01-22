Okeechobee - Thomas Wayne Gibson went to be with Jesus on Jan. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1984 in Bluefield, West Virginia. He was filled with the Holy Ghost Oct. 5, 2019 and baptized July 17, 2019.
His greatest joy was spending time with his children, nieces, nephews, and his other family members. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Tammy and Jeff Gibson, of Okeechobee; children, Cameron, Kaidence, and Carson; grandparents, Luther and Jean Hatfield; sisters, Jessica and Michael Felkins, all of Okeechobee, Julie and Allen McCormack of McMinville, Tenn., Stephanie Gibson, of Okeechobee, and Laura and Daniel Griffith of Crossville, Tenn.; uncles, Billy Hatfield and Danny and Pam Hatfield, all of Okeechobee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Revelation 21:4: And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
No services will be held.
