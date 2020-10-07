Thomas Wayne Mann, 77

Thomas Wayne Mann born in Weona, Arkansas, resident of Belle Glade, Florida, current resident (since 2018) of Cocoa, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on September 27, 2020.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lu Alice; two brothers, three sons, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Tom worked primarily as a manager for Coastal Life Insurance Company in the Glades area while pursuing his passion of songwriting throughout his life. He was known for his love of God, his country, and his many friends.

Tom was a member Rolling Thunder, The American Legion, and the VFW. He considered 1the First Baptist Church of Waldo, Florida his church home.

Services will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. With a gathering of friends and family at his son's home in Christmas, Fla. after the service. The Cemetery requests arrival 15 minutes earlier and that all attendees wear masks.







