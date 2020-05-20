Okeechobee â€" Thomas William Snowball died May 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 22, 1946 in Sharon, Pa. to Thomas and Hazel (Coxson) Snowball. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Formerly of West Palm for 20 years, he relocated to Okeechobee in 2004. He enjoyed driving trucks and most importantly, spending time with his family.
Mr. Snowball is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marlene Snowball; daughters, Jody Snowball-Slatery (Martin), of West Palm, and Lori Ann Snowball, of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Joseph, Damien, Kayla, and Melanie; and great grandchildren, Damien Jr. and Gracen.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Mr. Snowball is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marlene Snowball; daughters, Jody Snowball-Slatery (Martin), of West Palm, and Lori Ann Snowball, of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Joseph, Damien, Kayla, and Melanie; and great grandchildren, Damien Jr. and Gracen.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.