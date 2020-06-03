Pastor Timothy Bruce Berlew answered his final call and God called him home on April 30, 2020. He was born May 5, 1958.
Tim began his musical career with piano and organ at the age of 13. Timâ€™s education included a BA in Music and Organ Performance at the University of Miami. He obtained a Masters degree in Choral conducting from the University of Miami, a Doctorate in Musical Arts â€" Organ Performance from the University of Michigan in 1986. He received his Masters of Divinity from Duke University.
He was ordained as Reverend of the Methodist Church in 2011. He served as Pastor at Methodist churches in Greenfield, Kenosha, and Wauwatosa Avenue Methodist Church in Wisconsin.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and his brother, Larry.
He is survived by his mother, Ida Berlew, of Okeechobee.
No local services will be held at this time.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.