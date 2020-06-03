Reverend Timothy Bruce Berlew
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Timothy Bruce Berlew answered his final call and God called him home on April 30, 2020. He was born May 5, 1958.
Tim began his musical career with piano and organ at the age of 13. Timâ€™s education included a BA in Music and Organ Performance at the University of Miami. He obtained a Masters degree in Choral conducting from the University of Miami, a Doctorate in Musical Arts â€" Organ Performance from the University of Michigan in 1986. He received his Masters of Divinity from Duke University.
He was ordained as Reverend of the Methodist Church in 2011. He served as Pastor at Methodist churches in Greenfield, Kenosha, and Wauwatosa Avenue Methodist Church in Wisconsin.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and his brother, Larry.
He is survived by his mother, Ida Berlew, of Okeechobee.
No local services will be held at this time.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved