MOORE HAVEN - Tommy L. Tindell, "Big Daddy Bass" passed away Feb. 18, 2020 with family at his side in Raulerson Hospital.
Tommy was born in Wauchula, Fla. to the late Horace Lee and Thelma Lee Barwick Tindell. He worked as a farmer and a fishing guide for many years. He was married for 67 years to his loving wife, Mary K. (Lord) Tindell. He will be dearly missed by his entire family and all of his close family friends. He enjoyed to hunt, fish and gardening.
Tommy leaves behind his loving wife, Mary K. Tindell; daughters, Lisa Watson and her husband Jerry, Melanie Pagan; and son, Marvin Tindell and his wife Joette; grandchildren, Jhon Michael Roberts and his wife Lani, Joshua Roberts and his wife Tiffanie, Chris Tindell and his wife Kayla, Travis Tindell and his wife Rachel, Kaley Pagan, Lilyanne Tindell and Jason Watson and his wife Lacy; great grandchildren, Kaylin Roberts, Lexus Wiggins, Nick Wiggins, Joshua Wiggins, Gracie Roberts, Tommy Roberts, Ellerbee Tindell, Kyla Watson, Jennifer Watson and Jonathan Moser.
Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Tindell; and sister, Darlene Tindell Pena.
Celebration of Tommy's life was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston, where visitation was held one hour before the service. Burial took place in Ortona Cemetery in Moore Haven.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 26, 2020